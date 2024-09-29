Here's How KISS Really Got Their Band Name

Depending on who you talk to, KISS is either the best band, the worst band, or the best worst band. But, no one can dispute that they changed rock forever. KISS basically pioneered, normalized, and standardized big-stadium, rock-out, anthemic, pyrotechnical, party-hard rock-and-roll for all time. If you want to understand KISS and their legacy, then ignore the music and listen to the tongued one himself, Gene Simmons, on Loudersound, "Legacy don't matter to me. I get paid hideously well because I am one of the four guys in KISS." That's all there is to it.

But for such an iconic band with an iconic image, some might be surprised to learn that KISS wasn't always KISS – they started as Wicked Lester. By 1973, after bassist Gene Simmons and rhythm guitar Paul Stanley brought drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley on board, they changed their name to KISS. Ahead of the forthcoming 1980s Satanic Panic, rumors spread during the '70s that KISS stood for "Kids in Satan's Service," "Knights in Satan's Service," or some such thing. Bear in mind that Elvis had only gotten popular 20 or so years prior in the mid-50s, and some considered him scandalous.

As it turns out, the story behind KISS' name is way simpler than folks realize. As Stanley recalled on American Songwriter, "KISS" was a spontaneous decision of his when the band was hanging around New York City one day. As the story goes, Criss had been in a band called "Lips," and Stanley just blurted, "What about Kiss?" The rest is history.

