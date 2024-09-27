Harry Potter And Downton Abbey Actress Maggie Smith Dead At 89

British icon and star of stage and screen, Dame Maggie Smith, tragically died on September 27, 2024 (via Variety). She was 89 years old.

For many people, Dame Maggie Smith likely means two things: Professor Minerva McGonagall from the "Harry Potter" movies, and the snippety, snooty Dowager Countess Violet Crawley from "Downton Abbey." Long before Smith was giving 10 points to Gryffindor or making cutting remarks to her relatives, however, she'd already wowed audiences with powerful, controlled, and expertly delivered performances for decades: Desdemona in "Othello" (1965), the title character in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" (1969), all the way to "The Secret Garden" (1993) and more. Over the course of her career, she earned, among other awards, two Oscars, four Emmys, and seven BAFTAs (per IMDb). She was knighted, as Vogue points out, in 1990.

It's no coincidence that Smith was typically cast in no-nonsense, honest-to-a-fault roles, as she was much the same in real life (The Independent reports her telling a New York waiter, "The sort you pour down your throat" when asked what kind of water she'd like). Smith despised watching her own performances, particularly on film, as she explains in a YouTube interview with the British Film Institute, because "it's forever." Theater, at least, afforded do-overs.

In fact, Smith greatly disliked the roles that made her famous later in life, as the Decider discusses. She said her acting in "Harry Potter" was "made up entirely of reaction shots," and, as she said on the Graham Norton Show (on YouTube), she never watched a single episode of Downton Abbey.

