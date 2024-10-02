Why Are Greek And Roman Myths Depicted In Famous Christian Art?

Certain pieces of art are so ubiquitous and well-known that folks might say, "Hey, I know that one!," without knowing anything about its history, creation, artist, name, the era and area it came from, and so forth. Take the profoundly gorgeous "Birth of Venus" by Italian painter Sandro Botticelli (shown above). Painted in 1485 C.E., well before anyone could instantly learn about its story online, the work depicts the events following the birth of the goddess Venus (or Aphrodite to the Greeks). Its rich imagery shows Zephyr, the wind, blowing Venus to the island of Cyprus on a seashell, where the goddess of spring is waiting to clothe her. Botticelli, the painter, lived in Florence during the Italian Renaissance and, like those of his time, was Christian.

Advertisement

The last statement might not seem like a big deal. But, for a time and region steeped in Roman Catholicism and preceding the 1517 Protestant Reformation, it's pretty amazing that such "pagan" artwork existed. In fact, Greco-Roman mythological allusions didn't merely survive during the Italian Renaissance from about 1350 to 1600 C.E. — they thrived. Not Assyrian mythology, not Egyptian, not Norse, but Greek and Greek by way of Rome. There's a whole Western European cultural heritage connecting "classical Greece," as it's called — 5th and 4th-century Athens — to modernity. And it happened through Christianity and the transmission of ancient texts across all of Christendom, from the British Isles to Byzantium, starting with apostles like St. Paul after the crucifixion of Jesus and continuing all the way to the present.

Advertisement