Dave Grohl's Relationship With Jordyn Blum Explained

Long before becoming one of the most charismatic frontmen in rock music, Dave Grohl rocketed to stardom as drummer for grunge pioneers Nirvana. It was during that period that Grohl began dating photographer Jennifer Youngblood, with the two getting married in 1994 — the same year that Nirvana disbanded following the tragic death of frontman Kurt Cobain.

As was subsequently revealed, Grohl was reportedly not the most faithful of husbands. A string of infidelities led to his eventual divorce from Youngblood in 1997; she was reportedly close with Grohl's Foo Fighters bandmate Pat Smear, resulting in a rift between the two that was reportedly one factor in Smear's decision to leave the band (he rejoined Foo Fighters in 2005 after he and Grohl mended fences). Grohl then began dating Veruca Salt singer-guitarist Louise Post, who subsequently claimed during an onstage tirade that Grohl cheated on her with Winona Ryder. Grohl then dated snowboarder Tina Basich; like Post, Basich also alleged that he'd been unfaithful during the course of their relationship.

Throughout their brief marriage, Grohl and Youngblood (who is not, contrary to some reports, the romance novelist of the same name) maintained a low-key approach to their relationship. She did, however, appear alongside her then-husband (pictured above) for a brief cameo in a 1996 episode of creepy-yet-beloved sci-fi series "The X-Files."