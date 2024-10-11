What Creedence Clearwater Revival's Surviving Members Are Doing Now

Even if, for some reason, you don't know the name Creedence Clearwater Revival, you know the songs: "Down on the Corner," "Green River," "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou," Proud Mary," their rendition of "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," and yes, "Fortunate Son." CCR sported god-tier songwriting chops when they justifiably exploded into overnight fame in the late 1960s and early '70s. They got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, and to date have sold over 50 million albums, per Concord. Though the group started playing together in the early 1960s, once they reached a bigger audience circa 1968, the band's rise and fall spanned only four years.

It's odd to think that a band with such a lasting musical presence fizzled out so quickly, and over 50 years to boot. As Loudersound recounts, CCR fell apart because lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter John Fogerty took too much on himself. He kept up a blistering songwriting pace for fear of the band falling into irrelevancy, and got possessive about creative control and their contract with Fantasy Records. His brother, guitarist Tom Fogerty got fed up and left the band, and Fogerty disbanded CCR in 1972.

Because of his songwriting skills, Fogerty got a solo deal pretty quickly and released his first, self-titled solo album in 1975. Bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford joined the Don Harrison Band for a few albums before forming Creedence Clearwater Revisited in 1995. Tragically, Tom Fogerty died of HIV-related tuberculosis in 1990.

