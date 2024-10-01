American Pickers Host Frank Fritz Dead At 60

Frank Fritz was born in Davenport, Iowa, and had a love for antiques from an early age. "I always collected stuff as a kid," Fritz told the Muskegon Chronicle in 2010. "I was a fire inspector for 25 years, so I got into every nook and cranny in every building. I was always picking — always buying and selling."

Advertisement

Fritz met Mike Wolfe in eighth grade. As adults, they began picking together and later spent four years pitching their idea for "American Pickers" before the History Channel picked it up in 2010. "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures," Wolfe wrote on Instagram. "Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."

With the success of the television show, the two old friends clashed, just a part of the untold truth of the cast of "American Pickers." Fritz, in an interview with the Sun newspaper in 2021, didn't give the exact cause of their quarrel, but it appeared to be about egos. "The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent," he told the outlet.

Advertisement