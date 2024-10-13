The Tragic Death Of Dave Navarro's Mother Explained

John Riccardi wasn't all he seemed to be. No one was certain how he made his money. As it turned out, he had a secret life as a burglar. He used these skills to relentlessly terrorize Connie Navarro over the course of several months before he eventually murdered her. He broke into her house on numerous occasions and pursued her everywhere she went. A note that Connie began writing to Riccardi illustrates just how completely he had ruined her life.

"I'm so sorry that you're still so angry and you feel a need for vengeance and punishment," she wrote (via court documents). "You're accomplishing your goal. I feel like a walking dead person going through the motion of life. Like a small wild animal who knows it's surrounded by a pack of wolves." On the night of her murder, Connie had returned to her condo after Riccardi had promised to leave her alone. Instead, he again broke into her home — most likely through the skylight — and shot her twice in the chest as they argued. He shot Sue Jory once in the head. He dragged Connie's body and stuffed it in a linen closet, leaving her friend on the floor. Dave wasn't home at the time but believes if he had been, he too would have died. It was a tragic chapter in the untold truth of his life.

