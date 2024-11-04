The Hidden Truth About Johnny Appleseed

In February 1846, the Magazine of Horticulture included an article titled "Johnny Appleseed" describing an itinerant orchardist who traveled around the Midwest planting apple seeds. He was regarded by his fellow settlers with "a degree of almost superstitious admiration." This was the birth in print of an American folk hero. And like other legendary figures such as Davy Crockett or John Henry, as their stature grew over time, so did America's tall tales about them.

In the case of Johnny Appleseed, whose real name was John Chapman, some of the more surprising details of his story are true: He wore rags and often went barefoot, traveled extensively, lived an aesthetic life, and planted apple orchards across three states. But beyond this, there's much more than the Walt Disney version. Chapman was an astute businessman whose apples were used for making alcohol, not for eating. He practiced a fringe offshoot of Christianity, and his popular image was cleaned up by the apple industry under the gun from the temperance movement.