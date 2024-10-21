The Messed Up Origins Of Disney's Cinderella

Disney's had a habit the past, oh, 80 years or so of spinning various traditional fairy tales and regional folklores into money-printing animated films. "Aladdin" comes from the ancient compilation of Arabic folktales "One Thousand and One Nights," "The Little Mermaid" pulls from Hans Christian Andersen's 1836 short story, "Moana" takes broad inspiration from Polynesian lore and oceanic culture, and so forth. Of course, Disney's source material receives the typical window dressing of unobjectionable themes like finding oneself, sticking to one's dreams, discovering true love, and all that. And in all cases, the studio adjusts the content to make it more or less age appropriate. After all, some of its movies are based on some seriously dark stories.

Advertisement

Such is the case with 1950's "Cinderella," one of Disney's classic animated films featuring all the facets of the story we know so well: The mistreated young woman, the wicked stepmother, the fairy godmother, the pumpkin carriage, the prince, the glass slipper, etc. Like other Disney-adapted works, its version has all but eclipsed the original. But, of course, earlier tales of Cinderella weren't so sweet and bibbidi-bobbidi-boo-y.

At least, the grim Brothers Grimm version wasn't so sweet and bibbidi-bobbidi-boo-y. The pair wrote and rewrote stories into cautionary, kid-centric tales that often included brutal elements like Hansel and Gretel shoving a witch into an oven. Moral lessons, indeed. But before we get to that version — named "Aschenputtel" and released in 1812 — we've got a 3rd-century B.C.E. iteration from Italy, a 9th-century C.E. renditions from China, loads of 17th-century Western Europe accounts, and more. None are rated G, and one is certainly blood-soaked.

Advertisement