5 Most Unusual Stories Of Jesus Sightings

So does anybody remember that whole "Jesus' face is in my toast" shtick that hit the news about a quadrillion years ago? Okay, it was more like 20 years. And yes, it's the easiest thing in the world to cackle at for the ridiculousness of such claims. But as a 2014 article in ScienceDaily from the University of Toronto points out, such sightings might be examples of a phenomenon we all know all too well: pareidolia. Anytime someone spots an elephant in the clouds or sees a face in the moon's craters, they're experiencing a kind of pattern-seeing called pareidolia.

But why do so many people claim to see Jesus' face, in particular? Burned bits of naan, stains on drain pipes, creases in socks, crunchy wafer bits in candy bars, rocky cliff outcrops, sonograms of babies: At this point folks have claimed to see Jesus' face pretty much everywhere. Maybe it's because Jesus is on the minds of so many people, or because so many have seen the familiar vision of his shoulder-length locks and benign countenance. More pointedly and not for nothing, a study published in Applied Cognitive Psychology on Wiley Online Library discovered that believers in religious and/or paranormal phenomena are more inclined to "illusory face perception" than others. Nonetheless, some sightings of Jesus' face are unusual enough to warrant comment. They go beyond the typical toasted bread portrait into truly odd territory.

