What Really Happened To Pamela Anderson?

From Marilyn Monroe to Britney Spears, American popular culture has always been fascinated by iconic blonde bombshells. And between 1992 and 1997, no bombshell was more revered than Pamela Anderson. After being cast as the lead actress on the raunchy beach drama "Baywatch" alongside David Hasselhoff, she became one of the most famous women of the era. In their (now somewhat dated) list of the "Top 11 Blondes in Entertainment," the website UGO.com once asked: "How deeply has C.J. Parker worked herself into the male collective unconscious? Well, when you hear or read the words 'red bathing suit,' 99 out of 100 men automatically think of Pam Anderson running in slow motion along an empty beach."

Anderson has remained in the public eye since her original stint on "Baywatch," appearing regularly on TV and film, including two "Baywatch" reunion movies. But in recent years, she has changed her image, stepping out of the public eye in comparison to the 1990s. With that said, her career as an actress is far from over.