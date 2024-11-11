Here's What Really Happened To Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz made an impression on moviegoers as the star of the 2000 family film "My Dog Skip," when he was all of 14 (although he was playing a kid much younger). That same year, he was cast in the title role in the irreverent Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle."

When the show ended its seven-season run in 2006, Muniz's acting career took a back seat to some other pursuits. While it may have appeared that he'd stepped away from the spotlight, the truth is far more complex, with Muniz embracing numerous career paths over the years that have been as eclectic as they were unexpected. "I've been fortunate to do, like, all my dream jobs I've ever wanted," he explained in an interview with People. "I got to do all these great things and it's because I have drive."

