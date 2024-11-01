Fossils That Science Was Wrong About

One of the great delights for children of the modern world has been depictions of prehistoric life. Dinosaurs, pterosaurs, wooly mammoths, saber-toothed cats — the vast prehistory of our planet is filled with wondrous and captivating animals, and while they fascinate people of all ages, children are particularly enthralled by the beasts of ages past. Prehistoric life, and dinosaurs in particular, have accordingly loomed large in popular culture for well over a century. Generations of artists, illustrators, writers, musicians, and filmmakers have delighted kids and inspired future paleontologists.

Advertisement

Sometimes, artists working with prehistoric creatures are committed to pure flights of fancy, no scientific accuracy required. But others aim for as much realism as possible in their depictions of prehistoric life, even within the context of fantasy or science fiction. To that end, artists are reliant on paleontologists and paleoartists, the scientists committed to a sober, thorough study and reconstruction of these ancient creatures. The realism in cultural depictions of the prehistoric world, then, can only be as good as the state of the science.

Sometimes, that science is broadly accurate but missing a crucial detail that comes along later — the feathers on dinosaurs, for example. Sometimes easy assumptions are made that turn out to be misguided, like the notion that dinosaurs must drag their tails because modern lizards do so. And sometimes, science just misses the mark entirely, at least until new evidence comes along. Bones can only say so much, and reconstructing them is a difficult task. Here are a few cases where science got it wrong.

Advertisement