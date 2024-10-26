Weird Times Everyone Thought Clint Eastwood Had Died

At 94 years old, Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood is one of those celebrities about whom people ask, "Hey, is he still alive?" Depending on the year, the general internet consensus seems to be yes, no, yes, no, yes, no, and then yes again. That's because the everlasting Eastwood has fallen prey to the same "death hoax" shenanigans as other stars. Per Skyscape, Sean Connery in 1993, Tom Cruise in 2010, Steven Seagall in 2013, Kirk Douglas in 2014 (complete with an obituary published by People), and even the old Paul McCartney death hoax-plus-lookalike conspiracy: Loads of celebrities have been targeted by trolls or (less likely) the legitimately mistaken.

Advertisement

According to the US Leader, the "Dirty Harry" and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" actor died in 2017 in his Brentwood, Los Angeles home. Comments beneath the announcement are fittingly sad. Also, Eastwood never had a home in Brentwood, as Snopes later fact-checked. Then in 2019, a video based on a fake CNN story again claimed that Eastwood had died. The same thing happened in 2022, that time with fake pictures of Eastwood in the hospital and prompts to download malware onto curious people's computers. Later in 2023, the YouTube channel Military News posted a video saying that Eastwood had died, complete with links to a video from Facebook. That channel has since been terminated.

So why in the world does so much fake information get made? Simple. As the Independent explains, folks will click on it and someone somewhere gets money or consumer data.

Advertisement