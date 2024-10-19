Things That Don't Make Sense About World War II's Battle Of Los Angeles

Some folks might be able to name a few prominent World War II battles off the top of their heads. There's the Battle of Dunkirk, where naval and civilian ships rescued Allied soldiers from northern France. The Battle of Normandy featured Allied forces taking French beaches on the now-legendary D-Day. Then there's the war in the Pacific that produced the Battles of Midway, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. And of course, there's the Battle of Los Angeles, which wasn't a battle at all but gave us a pretty die-cast 2011 film featuring the shakiest of shaky cams, soldiers vs. aliens, and pew-pew shootouts.

So no, there's not a lot about the Battle of Los Angeles — "battle" in quotes — that makes sense. More accurately called the Delusion of Los Angeles or the Tale of Jumpin' the Gun, the incident saw the U.S. Army's Coast Artillery Brigade pulverize the bare and empty sky with "ack-ack fire" on February 25, 1942, per History. Reports came in about weird lights, or UFOs, or phantom jets, or a "big floating object resembling a balloon," or ... Yeah, it isn't quite clear. The military jumped (and shot) the gun from 2:15 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., wasting about 1,400 shells firing at nothing.

Per the Warfare History Network, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox called the whole thing "war nerves." Pearl Harbor had happened only about three months prior, and people were paranoid. Nonetheless, the military's response seemed strangely overblown, sudden, prolonged, and irrational. It still doesn't make sense to this day.

