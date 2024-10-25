Disturbing Things Richard Allen Has Said In Jail

Since October 2022, Richard Allen, 52, who is accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana in 2017, has been held in jail as his case made its way through the court system. Allen, whose trial in a Carroll County court began October 18, 2024, has pleaded not guilty to the murders. In the time he was behind bars, he allegedly confessed to the killings of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her 13-year-old best friend Abigail "Abby" Williams more than 60 times. Among the people to whom Allen has admitted his involvement in the crimes are his wife and mother, fellow inmates, corrections officers, a chaplain, and his therapist, according to police and prosecutors.

While many of the exact details of what Allen allegedly said haven't been publicly released — a continuing pattern in the Delphi murders case — in various court documents and pre-trial hearings, prosecutors and witnesses have said that the statements gave specific details only the killer would know and provided a motive for his actions. The defendant's attorneys told the court that any admissions Allen may have made happened when he was in the midst of a severe mental health crisis and should be discounted.