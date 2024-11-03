Why Some People Believe There Are Different Levels Of Heaven

Heaven: even if you don't believe in it, you have to concede that the idea of never-ending paradise has an obvious appeal. Of course, there's always the question of what never-ending paradise looks like. Is it a blue sky where everyone gets white robes, wings, halos, and their own fluffy cloud? Is it personalized by our imagination, a la "What Dreams May Come?" Or is it Eric Cartman's prediction of "eternal bliss, divine rest, and $10,000 cash" (via YouTube)?

If you're looking to the Good Book to answer that question, you may be disappointed. The Bible doesn't have much to say about either heaven or hell. In the earliest Jewish traditions, there wasn't any conception of an afterlife, and the one that gradually developed into one of divine justice — that God would raise the dead, establish an earthly paradise for believers, and destroy the wicked. Thus, there's very little in the Old Testament about life after death. The words of Jesus in the New Testament indicate a similar conception of reward and punishment. The influence of ancient Greek theories of immortal souls appears to have influenced later Christians in their conception of eternal planes of paradise and punishment.

But then there is 2 Corinthians of the New Testament, wherein Paul the Apostle relates a story about how he, a "man in Christ," was "caught up to the third heaven" (via Bible Gateway). It's a brief anecdote, all of three sentences. But it's encouraged some to conceive of heaven as a many-tiered plane, with different experiences at each level.