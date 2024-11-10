Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Bear Grylls

Off-screen, many of Bear Grylls' activities relate to his knowledge of survivalism. For example, in 2009, he was given the prestigious role of U.K. Chief Scout, a role he stayed in until 2024, when he was made Chief Ambassador to the World Scout Organization. But as he has made clear in interviews, there is another aspect of his life which, besides his family, is of even greater importance to him: His religion.

Grylls is a Christian, and has described his faith as the "backbone" of his life and the source of his strength in tough situations. "Faith is in your heart, knowing that you are not alone," he said on "The Diary of a CEO." "There's something bigger than us out there and therefore that power is for us and not against us and despite my doubts, I'm going to put my trust in that and try to have love at the center of all we do, and live empowered and go for things and not be driven by fear."

Grylls was baptized in the Jordan River, a historic site for baptisms in the Christian faith, in 2023, a natural culmination of his years of faith. However, he raised eyebrows the following year when he was present at the baptism of the British celebrity Russell Brand in London's River Thame. Brand had recently become an avowed Christian, and critics have questioned the legitimacy of his conversion considering he is currently estranged from the entertainment industry after being accused of sexual assault by several women. It goes without saying that it's not a good look for Grylls, who nevertheless described his involvement as a "privilege" to the Daily Mail.

