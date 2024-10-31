News Station's Early Election Results Disaster Has Conspiracy Theories Flying

In what is definitely a preview of the potential fallout from the U.S.' forthcoming November 5, 2024 presidential election, conspiracies are already running at full gallop (or is it Gallup?). A mere week or so before Americans are set to choose their next commander-in-chief, we've got a facepalm-worthy blunder rivaling President Joe Biden's recent "garbage" comment. Or for the conspiratorially minded, we've got evidence of a coup to rig a democratic election ... Or something. It's not quite clear. Enter: The recent Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix televised on October 27.

During that (thankfully) much faster-than-a-presidential-race race, viewers in Pennsylvania had the opportunity to witness what looked like a glimpse of the future: A banner on the bottom of the TV screen. There, written next to a blue-encircled letter "D" and "Harris," the screen read "52%," with a numerical value of 3,293,712. Underneath appeared a red-encircled "R" and "Trump" next to "47%" and a numerical value of 2,997,793.

So did the aliens finally send us the election results prophecy we've all been waiting for? Did someone accidentally release to the public 100% verifiable proof of behind-the-scenes wheeling and dealing indicative of a conspiracy to rig a Harris victory in Pennsylvania? Or (wait for it) was it a mistake during testing, as ABC local affiliate WNEP-TV claimed in a statement released after the incident? Because we live in 2024, the answer could be "all of the above" depending on the online trough from which one feeds. Online chatter on sites like X certainly depict as much.

