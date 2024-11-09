Here's Why So Many People Hate Coldplay

It's something that's hard to express, though a lot of people feel it. You can't quite put your finger on it, but something is wrong with this band. What is it that you can't explain but have felt since the first time you heard "Yellow" and saw that dude in the video singing on a beach? The music is there, tormenting you on the radio and on streaming services, like a splinter in your mind driving you up the wall. It's this feeling that's brought you to this article. You want to know: "Do others feel it, too? Am I the only one who hates these guys? Am I really a 'bedwetter' if I like them?"

Yes, many years ago, Coldplay got inducted into that "most hated of hated bands" echelon, similar to U2 and Nickelback. U2 is one of the biggest groups of all time at over 170 million records sold worldwide, and lots of folks hate them, lead singer Bono in particular. Nickelback has sold over 50 million records worldwide, and lots of folks hate them, too, lead singer Chad Kroeger in particular. Coldplay has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and lots of folks hate them — lead singer Chris Martin in particular. Do we detect a pattern?

Coldplay haters often describe the band's music as being droll, milquetoast, soppy, etc. Martin, meanwhile, has been described as "an employee eating a cheese sandwich in his cubicle," per Vice, and much worse. Ultimately, Coldplay hate arises from a tangle of reasons more complex than you might think.

