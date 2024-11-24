What The Bible Says The Devil Really Looked Like

The traditional appearance of the devil with horns and a pitchfork is believed to have derived from various medieval artworks, which were inspired by non-Biblical imagery. The Pagan god Pan, for example, was depicted as a satyr, half-goat creature of the forest who denoted fertility and the natural world. With early Christians attempting to associate Paganism with evil, the conflation makes sense, though other goat-like demons also exist in early Jewish scripture.

Advertisement

The devil is only described once in mammalian terms in the Bible. In the Christian Gospel of Peter, it is claimed that "the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour." However, some argue the passage is simply a simile. The same cannot be said for the Book of Revelation, the final book of the New Testament that outlines the terrifying events of the apocalypse. Describing the final battle between heaven and hell and the rebirth of heaven and Earth, the book describes an "enormous red dragon with seven heads and ten horns and seven crowns on its heads. The creature attacks heaven and Mark, the woman who is to be the mother of the Second Coming.

Here, the New Testament is transparent as to who the terrifying beast is, stating a few lines later: "Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven. The great dragon was hurled down — that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him."

Advertisement