Is Pennsylvania's Strange Bathtub Law Actually Real?

If there is one final refuge for privacy left in this world, we could all agree that it's possibly the shower and/or bath. You can be blessedly alone amongst the sounds of spraying and splashing water (and your own tormented mind), be silly and dumb with no one standing around to judge you, and focus on yourself and your mental and physical health. Great. But if you're in Pennsylvania — as the tale goes — you can't do one thing that loads of people love to do in the shower to live out their dreams of fame and acclaim: sing.

Advertisement

Or can you? The Keystone lists a bunch of weird things that Pennsylvania supposedly outlaws, including fortune telling for money, buying cars on Sunday, being a felon while playing or running a game of Bingo, using certain fish as bait, and singing in the shower and/or bath. Granted, lots of states have bizarre laws that are mostly holdovers from bygone days, like Connecticut's law about a pickle only being called a pickle if it bounces when dropped (yes, this is true, as KKC Law explains). Maybe the pickle law mattered at a time when folks at farmer's markets didn't want fraudulently rubbery cucumbers mingling with their produce. But now? There's Vlasic.

But singing in the shower and/or bath? What's the harm there besides noise pollution if your neighbor is a godawful singer? Well as it turns out, it's not true; there's no such law. Justia explains that it's just a myth that circulated and somehow gained traction.

Advertisement