The Only Times God Ever Speaks Aloud To Jesus In The Bible

The Bible may not be the literal word of God — there's a solid paper trail for its long, complicated, and human-driven assembly — but it is full of dialogue from the man upstairs. God directly admonishes Adam and Eve, gives building orders to Noah, granted wisdom to Solomon, and it's written that he "[speaks] to Moses face to face, as one speaks to a friend" per Exodus 33:11 (via Bible Gateway). The uniquely intimate relationship between God and Moses signified by those conversations is remarked upon when Moses dies; no other prophet, it is said, has ever had such communication with the Lord.

It's curious, then, why there is so much more dialogue between them than between God and his only son. Direct, audible interactions with God may have plenty of representation in the Old Testament, but it's still more common for God's will to appear via signs, portents, or angelic messengers. And that makes a certain sense when the recipients of these messages are mortal. But it seems strange that, in all of the gospels, God speaks directly to Jesus Christ just three times.

The first instance is recorded in Matthew 3 and Mark 1, and it happens when Jesus encounters John the Baptist. Matthew says that John tried to refuse, that he felt Jesus must baptize him; Mark doesn't record any objection. But either way, once Jesus was baptized, God's voice sounded, per Mark: "You are my Son, whom I love; with you I am well pleased." In Matthew, God speaks about Jesus rather than to him, but the line is otherwise the same.

