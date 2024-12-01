What Really Happened To Gotye

Does the name Gotye ring a bell? He's definitely somebody that you used to know. This is especially true if you were born and not dead in the early 2010s, could hear, and/or hadn't escaped to an off-the-grid commune. Otherwise, you probably heard Gotye's track, "Somebody That I Used to Know," about 10 million-quadrillion-bajillion times.

It's hard to overstate exactly how big "Somebody That I Used to Know" was in 2011 when Gotye released his third studio album, "Making Mirrors." The song and album won three Grammys including Best Alternative Music Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Gotye tag-tamed the track with Kiwi pop artist, Kimbra), and Record of the Year. "Somebody That I Used to Know" went platinum 14 times, and at present has almost 1.9 billion Spotify listens — for a song that came out in Spotify's early days. And, Gotye has over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Also, the super iconic video has 2.3 billion views.

But as soon as Gotye appeared he vanished, dropping his nuclear song and whisking away to whatever planet birthed him. Or, he went back to Australia (he's Belgian and was raised in Australia). And what did Wouter André "Wally" De Backer — aka, Gotye — do then? As The Music says, he didn't disappear from the music world, he just stepped behind the scenes. He co-launched the independent record label, Spirit Level, in 2014, formed a music-based NPO, Forgotten Futures, is a member of the Australian pop band The Basics, and more.

