Unexpected Rules Mormon Women Have To Follow

For such a well-known religious group, there are certainly a lot of things people don't know or understand about the Mormons, or "Latter-day Saints," as church representatives clarified to CNN in 2019. For instance, why do they wear black and white when proselytizing door-to-door? Do they really practice polygamy? What's up with the whole golden plates thing? Why are there so many of them in Utah? And, are they even categorically Christian?

In this article, we can at least focus on unraveling one Mormon mystery: The role of women in the church. As is often the case for conservative religious sects, the BBC explains that Mormonism advocates a traditional role for women as "righteous daughters of God; good, faithful wives; and loving mothers." These specific roles are defined by the greater, more general role of motherhood within the entire Mormon church body that deems mothers as carers and people who watch after others. So far, this isn't too different from many other faiths and cultures.

Other guidelines for Mormon women are a bit more left of Christian center, or are at least unexpected. Mormon Stories, for instance, says that marriage is a requirement for admission into the highest level of "Mormon heaven," aka the Celestial Kingdom. Mormon women are also not allowed roles in church hierarchy and are all but expected to have kids and raise them at home. On all fronts, the role of women in the religion is defined by a combination of general Christian conservatism and Mormonism's unique doctrinal quirks.

