Who Were The Nazarene In Jesus' Time?

The Christ myth theory — the idea that there never was a Jesus of Nazareth, that he was a fictitious figure — has never been accepted among mainstream scholars, secular or religious. One of the arguments against it is the fact that Jesus is described as being from Nazareth. The association between him and his hometown is a strong one, and it's mentioned throughout the gospels. It's such a strong association, in fact, that it raises inconvenient questions — the Messiah is meant to be from Bethlehem, not an unremarkable piece of Galilee. The Nativity story as told in Matthew and Luke has the appearance of trying to have one's cake and eat it too by injecting prophecy into the established and well-known biography of a man who truly existed.

The title "Jesus of Nazareth" might sound like it refers to such a tale, though the passages describing him as such can also be translated as "Jesus the Nazarene." This identifies his home city the same way we might refer to someone as a Philadelphian or a Londoner. But per Britannica, the original Greek used both "Nazarēnos" — "of Nazareth" or "Nazarene" — and "Nazōraios," which may have had religious rather than geographic implications. "Nazōraios" is possibly a term for a Jewish sect in operation during the time of Jesus. It can be translated as "devotee" or "observant," and those covered under the term would have initially been under the umbrella of Judaism. That all changed after the life and death of Nazareth's most famous son.

