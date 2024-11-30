Everything We Know About The United States' Oldest Surviving Tombstone Located In Virginia

The tombstone is imposing. The slab of black limestone is almost six feet long and three feet wide and weighs in at nearly 1,000 pounds. With these stats perhaps it's not so strange that it's been around for more than 400 years, making it the oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States. Known as the Knight's Tombstone for its carved knight and shield, it's been attributed to Sir George Yeardley, a Colonial Governor of Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in North America.

Until recently, not that much was known about the Knight's Tombstone, though archeologists say it was originally inlaid as a memorial in the floor of a Jamestown church in 1627, but new research has discovered its origins. The stone most likely came from a quarry in Belgium, then went to London, England, to be carved and have brass inlays attached (that are no longer there) before being shipped across the Atlantic to Virginia. "Little did we realize that colonists were ordering black marble tombstones from Belgium like we order items from Amazon, just a lot slower," Marcus M. Key, co-author of the study "Sourcing the Early Colonial Knight's Black 'Marble' Tombstone at Jamestown, Virginia, USA" told Phys.org. The method the researchers used to accomplish this goal involved studying the tiny fossils embedded in the stone to help pinpoint where it came from.

