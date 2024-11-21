Presidents Whose Wives Died While In Office

It's helpful to remember that presidents are just as human as the rest of us. They wake up, hit the john, shower, have breakfast (at the White House, of course), maybe check their phone, have a meeting, get a nose itch, have a bad hair day, etc. In their personal lives they have family, friends, sometimes keep a pet, and maybe meet a romantic partner and get married. Except James Buchanan (1857 to 1861), the only president out of 47 to remain a perpetual bachelor in and out of office.

Every other president has either, 1) Been married when they took office, or, 2) Got married while in office. Married presidents, like other partners in supportive relationships, have the benefit of sharing the difficulties of office and having someone to confide in. Unmarried heads of state can do the same, but with family, friends, or professional associates. And even though attitudes toward the marital status of presidents have changed over time, there's definitely a reason why they're usually married, as far as public perception is concerned.

And yet, illness and tragedy can strike a president the same as anyone else. Out of the three who married while in office — John Tyler (1841 to 1845), Grover Cleveland (1885 to 1889, 1893 to 1897), and Woodrow Wilson (1913 to 1921) — two of them remarried after their first wives died during the presidency. Benjamin Harris (1889 to 1893), meanwhile, lost his wife while president and remarried after his term finished.

