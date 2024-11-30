Is New York's Bizarre Elevator Law Actually Real?

Elevators: Easily one of the most awkward places to stand. Maybe you do the purse-lipped nod when you get on. Maybe you avoid eye contact altogether and desperately pretend to be busy on your phone. Maybe you don your best stone face and stare as the numbers light up. Well, good news: If you do any of these things in New York State, you're not quite totally breaking the law, but almost. At least, that's what loads of online articles say.

As the tale goes and has been repeated time and again on sites like CBS News, 101.5 WPDH, Country 106.5 WYRK, and more: It is apparently not only frowned upon to talk in an elevator in New York, it's outright illegal. As Beacon Hill Staffing says, this very prescriptive (and completely unenforceable) law dictates the precise physical motions and gestures someone must adopt while standing in an elevator in New York State. Specifically, face forward, eyes on the door, arms folded, and no talking. That article cites The New 96.1, which cites absolutely no one. Sources cite each other, circularly, with no origin. Womp womp.

In what is likely a case of conflating common etiquette with on-the-books laws, we're sad to report that there's no bit of New York State legal code making it illegal to talk on an elevator. But if you take up too much space, stand jankily, or blab on an elevator in New York (especially the city), you'll definitely incur the wrathful gazes of your co-riders. So let's just pretend the law is real, anyway, okay?

