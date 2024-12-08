The Myth So Many People Believed About Jesse James

The myth of America's Wild West is that of an open, lawless frontier giving way to civilization through the clash of archetypal characters — lawmen, outlaws, and savages. That this is a massive oversimplification hasn't stopped the legend of the Wild West from infusing itself into American culture, sometimes to the point of domination. Books, films, and video games with notoriously high body counts still ensconce themselves in the West's ambiance, and readers and audiences still turn out for dramatizations of notorious figures like Wyatt Earp and Jesse James.

James was a legend even in his time. From his first robbery on December 7, 1869 (per PBS), he attracted attention, and unlike many thieves and criminals, he relished the spotlight. The son of slaveholders, embittered both by the Confederacy's defeat and that he'd been too young to fight for it, James entered the Reconstruction era with a chip on his shoulder. He had connections with ex-Confederates in the media who helped shape and sell his legend. In the hands of newspaper editors like John Newman Edwards, James became an American Robin Hood, champion of Southerners held down by the Radical Republicans who led Reconstruction. James even wrote letters that were published in the press in which he proudly called himself a "bold robber" in the tradition of Alexander the Great.

It was a deliberate public relations campaign, one that's still shaping perceptions of James and his gang. It was also built almost entirely on lies. James's first robbery was a bust that saw an unarmed man killed, and his outlaw career was that of a violent murderer who never shared his plunder with the poor.