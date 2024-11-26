New Details Emerge In The Infamous D.B. Cooper Hijacking Case

On a fateful November afternoon in 1971, a mysterious middle-aged man hijacked Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 on its way to Seattle. The world has since clamored for answers surrounding the identity of the crime's mastermind, who would go down in history as D.B. Cooper. Like much of this case, though, a sheen of myth and misinformation has clouded things, including the hijacker's name. The man who jumped from the plane with a parachute and $200,000 in cash and then completely vanished didn't call himself D.B. — he actually called himself Dan Cooper. But not long after the hijacking, a reporter misheard the name and it stuck. This is just part of the untold truth of the D.B. Cooper plane hijacking.

Now, one of the four parachutes Cooper asked for and received as part of his ransom has suddenly kicked open the door on a case that the FBI pretty much gave up on nearly a decade ago after years of trying to put the pieces together. The bureau has apparently reopened the case after the two adult children of one of the agency's prime suspects, Richard Floyd McCoy II, discovered a parachute and skydiving logbook belonging to their father that seemed to tie in with the hijacking.