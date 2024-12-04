The Strange History Of California's Oldest Cold Case

On the surface, it might not seem too strange: A well-known figure in business and government circles with a lot of money gets killed while sleeping outdoors on a cross-country trip with people he didn't know. That's exactly what happened to Herman Vollrath Ehrenberg when he died at the age of 49 in 1866 at Dos Palmas, near modern-day Palm Springs, California. But his death — California's oldest cold case — remains unsolved to this day.

Advertisement

Ehrenberg was quite a character with quite an interesting history. He was an immigrant from Prussia (part of current-day Germany) who came to the U.S. in 1834 at around 20 years old and joined the New Orleans Greys, a militia company that served in the Texas Revolution. There, he wrote firsthand accounts of the Battle of Coleto Creek, Massacre at Goliad, and the Siege and Battle of Bexar. Then, he participated in the California Gold Rush, helped rescue American sailors during the Mexican-American War, served as a judge in Arizona, and acted as a liaison to the Mojave tribe. He also worked as a surveyor and miner in the American West, to the point where he was called "one of the greatest surveyors and map makers ever to visit the Western United States," per the Mining and Minerals Education Foundation.

Advertisement

Ehrenberg's death came as a shock and generated some immediate assumptions. The Daily Alta posited that "some evil disposed one of these Indians" along his travels to kill him. Meanwhile, The New York Times called his death "a sad end ... to fall at last by the hand of the savage."