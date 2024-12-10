The Disturbing History Of New Mexico's Oldest Cold Case

Green flies buzzed around the front door of the Taos, New Mexico mansion of Arthur Rochford Manby, an Englishman by birth and a mine operator and swindler by profession. It was late morning on July 3, 1929, and one of Manby's associates, George Ferguson, stood with several others outside the door. "Manby is dead," Ferguson told them (via The San Francisco Examiner). "I can tell by those flies." Soon, sheriff's deputies arrived and kicked in the door. What they found inside was horrific.

Manby's decomposing body lay on a cot with a sheet covering the body. They found the 69-year-old's battered head in the next room. His neighbor, a physician, examined the body and decided he'd died of natural causes. The doctor concluded Manby's Alsatian guard dog, Lobo, ravenous with hunger, had ripped the head off. The deputies summarily executed both Lobo and another of Manby's dogs. But the dogs, as it turned out, had been framed. It wasn't long before all the evidence pointed to murder. A murder that even today, more than 90 years later, remains unsolved, making it the oldest cold case in the state.