The Everyday Item That's Illegal To Buy In Tennessee If You're Under 21

Tennessee: It's got Nashville, Dollywood, Graceland, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Great Smoky Mountains, and a peculiar law prohibiting folks under 21 from doing a certain everyday something. If you guessed "buying a gun," sorry — that's 18. Voting? 18. Joining the army? 17. Getting a driver's license? 16. Having a job? 14. So what simple act has the same age requirement as consuming alcohol or smoking? Buying glue.

Municipal code 11.28.060 in the Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County Code of Ordinances reads: "Except as otherwise provided in this section, no person shall sell, deliver or give to any individual under the age of twenty-one years any glue or cement commonly known as model airplane glue, plastic cement, household cement, cement or any other similar substance, if such glue or cement contains one or more of the following solvents." Then it lists a bunch of chemicals like acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, cyclohexanone, and other roll-off-the-tongue terms.

So what gives? Does the state of Tennessee not want kids to have fun building models? Hardly. Letter C from the same law provides the rationale, stating that it's illegal "to be found in a public place under the influence of or in a state of intoxication as the result of inhaling"any glue, cement or substance containing one or more of the solvents" listed in the ordinance. And guess what: The no-glue-under-21 law dates to 2023, the same year that the Tennessee Poison Center caught wind of a rash of social-media related glue-and-solvent inhalation injuries.

