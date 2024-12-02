Things That Still Don't Make Sense About The JonBenét Ramsey Case

At 5:30 a.m. on December 26, 1996, Patsy Ramsey, a wife and mother living in Boulder, Colorado, got out of bed and headed downstairs in her family's sprawling mansion to make coffee. On the stairs, she discovered something shocking: a ransom note addressed to her husband, John. It began: "Mr. Ramsey, Listen carefully! We are a group of individuals who represent a small foreign faction. We respect your bussiness [sic] but not the country it serves. At this time we have your daughter in our posession [sic]. She is safe and unharmed and if you want her to see 1997, you must follow our instructions to the letter" (per Biography).

Advertisement

The note went on to demand the sum of $118,000, and for the Ramseys to make no contact with the police. Nevertheless, the Ramseys called 911 and reported their daughter, 6-year-old beauty pageant star JonBenét, had been kidnapped, sparking a search operation. At around 1 p.m., police instructed John and a friend to perform another sweep of the mansion, during which John discovered his daughter's lifeless body in the basement. She had been brutally murdered, with a "ligature" around her neck and what was later found to be a large skull fracture. Sexual assault was also suspected, per The Washington Post.

Nearly three decades on, the JonBenét Ramsey murder remains one of America's most notorious and disturbing cases. And as continued interest in the case shows, there are still a number of things about it that don't make sense.

Advertisement