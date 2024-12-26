The Bizarre South Carolina Law That Bans One Activity After Midnight

Ah yes, South Carolina. Land of gators, birds, and beaches. From the watery lowcountry to the forested mountains, the Palmetto State is also known for its peanuts, golf courses, nice weather, and Southern civility. That sounds great and all, but we might need to spice things up, especially come the weekend. "How about heading out to a bar or club to go rub-a-dub and do some drankin'?," you ask? Whoa, whoa, buddy, slow down. Have you checked the time? If it's 11:52 p.m. on a Saturday you'd better hurry up, because you'd only have seven minutes left to hit the floor and bust a move or whatever. Then, you'd have to do your dancing elsewhere.

Yes, judging by legislation it does seem like South Carolina's got a weird hang-up about dancing. Some folks summarize the law as saying, "No dancing after midnight on Saturday," but it actually means no dancing on Sunday. Titled "Operation on Sunday forbidden," the South Carolina Code of Laws, Title 52, Chapter 13 (Dance Halls), Section 52-13-10 reads, "It shall be unlawful for any person to keep open or admit persons to any public dancing hall owned or operated by him or to allow any person to continue thereat between the hours of twelve o'clock, midnight, Saturday and twelve o'clock, midnight, Sunday." The current law dates to 1962, but builds on previous iterations version from 1952, 1942, 1932, and (yowzas) 1923. So yeah, the world and popular culture have changed quite a bit since then, dancing included. This law, however? Not so much.

