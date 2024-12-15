The Bizarre Thing That's Illegal To Do On Your Property In Indiana

Land: What could be better? You've got your lawn, your house, a shrubbery or two, some sidewalks, a garage, cars in and/or out of the garage, a shed with rusted hinges, a little driveway, some of those blue plastic garbage bins along the road waiting for pickup, and of course ... that one, horrible, gossipy, jerkface, abrasive, nosy, intrusive neighbor that everyone hates. How do you deal with such a person? There's: 1) Ignore, 2) Play nice, or 3) Plot eternal vengeance. But in the case of 3), you can't antagonize the neighbor using a fence. At least not in Indiana, which has plenty of weird laws.

That's right — in Indiana, you might be able to do what you please within the confines of your own four walls, but as soon as you step foot on the lawn, the law is in charge. No doubt having roots in the squabbles of the most annoying suburban neighbors, Indiana Code § 32-26-10-1 reads, "A structure in the nature of a fence unnecessarily exceeding six (6) feet in height, maliciously: (1) erected; or (2) maintained; for the purpose of annoying the owners or occupants of adjoining property, is considered a nuisance." You hear that? It's a nuisance! For shame. But even though there's a whole article of Indiana's property code devoted to fences, and that article is specific enough to contain 10 chapters, the evaluation and enforcement of "spite fences" — as they're officially dubbed — is vague, to say the least.

