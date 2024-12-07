Here's What Happens When A Country Declares Martial Law

Martial law: It's a prospect that haunts political operators and fiction writers alike. The idea of the military seizing control of the functions of the state would be, for many, an emergency in and of itself, and its use throughout history in times of war, disaster, and disorder only further darkens its reputation. And yet, the concept of martial law is poorly stipulated. The United States Constitution doesn't define "martial law" or even mention it, Congress has never passed legislation regarding it, and the courts have a murky and inconsistent record on it. The handful of times martial law has been employed in the United States have typically been on the state level, and even then, the intended meaning of the declaration has varied. Britain's definition is similarly opaque.

Advertisement

The nebulousness of martial law has been a defining trait of the concept throughout history. But however vague the general consensus might be, it still broadly defines martial law as a period in which military authorities displace civil authorities. And for some countries, it's been an unfortunately frequent occurrence. In the aftermath of the Korean War, South Korea saw numerous declarations of martial law, particularly under the dictatorship of Park Chung-hee and most recently in a quickly-thwarted plot by President Yoon Suk Yeol in December 2024. Elsewhere, the Russo-Ukrainian War has seen both sides deploy martial law. These examples and others provide some examples of what can actually happen under a declaration of martial law in the modern world — and what the limits of such declarations might be.

Advertisement