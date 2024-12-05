The Disturbing Words Engraved On Bullets At UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Crime Scene

Brian Thompson's widow, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that her husband had recently been threatened over issues pertaining to his profession. "Yes, there had been some threats," she confirmed to the outlet on the day of the shooting, before speculating on what might have motivated them. "Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

As reported by the Daily Mail, the parent company of Thompson's employer, UnitedHealthcare Group (UHG) — the world's largest healthcare company by revenue — has a long history of rejecting patient claims. In July 2024, protests erupted at UHG headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with People's Action Institute activists alleging in a letter to CEO Andrew Witty, "UnitedHealth Group's profiteering by denying care is a disgrace, leaving people across Minnesota and all of the United States without the care they desperately need."

In November 2023, a class action lawsuit accused UHG of using a faulty AI algorithm to "prematurely and in bad faith discontinue payment for healthcare services," Reuters reported. According to The New York Times, Thompson was paid $10.2 million in 2023, and profits grew by over $4 billion on his watch. UnitedHealthcare executives were the focus of a Department of Justice investigation for alleged insider trading and fraud at the time of his death, though it's unclear if he was one of them.

