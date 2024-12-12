The Bruce Springsteen Song Lyrics Reddit Just Can't Agree On

Song lyrics can be quite a thorny subject. There's the typical issue of mishearing a word or phrase, a problem so common it has a name: mondegreen. For years, people have been skewering the words of classic rock songs like Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze" (no, he's not saying "excuse me while I kiss this guy"). Then you have the even more problematic issue of what the songwriter is trying to say with their lyrics. This recently came up on Reddit, the sometimes chaotic but always entertaining social media site. On the subreddit r/BruceSpringsteen, a non-native English speaker asked a seemingly innocent question: "In the song 'Dancing in the Dark,' what does "this gun's for hire' mean?"

This hit song from Springsteen's 1984 album "Born in the U.S.A." includes the chorus: "You can't start a fire / You can't start a fire without a spark / This gun's for hire / Even if we're just dancin' in the dark." The answers, as one expects from Reddit, encompass the literal to the sexual to the academic to the ethereal. The problem with song lyrics, like poetry, is that by their nature, they're nonliteral and thus open for interpretation. Although, in the case of "Dancing in the Dark," we can go straight to the source for the answer. This isn't the first time a Springsteen lyric has been debated, either. "Thunder Road," similarly, had people arguing about the opening lines — it's "A screen door slams / Mary's dress sways," not "waves."

