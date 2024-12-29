What Really Happened To Young Anakin's Actor, Jake Lloyd?

Moviegoers of all stripes remember Jake Lloyd as the young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." However, the child star seemed to leave the spotlight for good after the fame surrounding his "Star Wars" turn and a handful of other films he made in the late '90s and early 2000s, including the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger-led holiday favorite, "Jingle All the Way."

But why did the young actor disappear from the public eye? Well, that's because Lloyd actually left acting entirely in 2001. Subsequently, he started experiencing mental health issues in high school, ultimately receiving a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, and he has never returned to the acting trade. In retrospect, his departure from Hollywood seemed to mark the end of one chapter of his life and the start of a new one.

By all reports, Lloyd's emergence into adulthood came with a new set of obstacles for the former child star, mainly having to do with his mental health. And the tragic 2018 death of his sister, Madison, added a different layer of gravity to his life. But since his acting days came to a close, even 25 years after the premiere of "The Phantom Menace," Lloyd still deals with issues related to his diagnosis, and he was said to be receiving psychiatric treatment in 2024, according to his mother, Lisa Lloyd. From her statements, however, it appears there is still a light at the end of the tunnel for Jake Lloyd.

Note: Mental health professionals now use the singular term "schizophrenia" instead of "paranoid schizophrenia" since paranoia is but one symptom that can emerge from the condition — it's just one of the many aspects of mental health that continue to change as our learning on the subject evolves. When Lloyd was first diagnosed, the paranoid schizophrenia label was used.