Things Most People Don't Know About Noah From The Bible

Ray Comfort was an unhappy man in 2014. A Christian evangelist, Comfort had seen Darren Aronofsky's film "Noah" and found it exploitative, profiteering, and indifferent to the core message of the Genesis flood narrative. That message, Comfort told The Christian Post, was one of judgment. "Noah's" screenwriter's contention that expansion and interpretation were necessary when adapting such a short section of the Bible did not assuage Comfort. He felt so strongly about what he saw as Aronofsky's shortcomings that he directed his own flood film, "Noah — and the Last Days," which not only latched onto a more literal interpretation of Genesis but also argued that Noachian prophecies confirm our present time as the end of days.

Advertisement

Comfort did not have much support in his criticisms from the religious community. Indeed, Aronofsky's "Noah" received measured praise by many in the Jewish and Christian faiths across denominations. The writers behind the movie consulted heavily with religious scholars in developing their script. True, it did deviate significantly from the story of Noah as told in the Bible. But then, the biblical account of Noah's life is a sparse one, and its depiction of the Great Flood and the building of the ark leaves a great deal unsaid.

But the Bible is not the only source we have for figures like Noah. Noncanonical literature holds tales about the man who survived the Flood, tales that have inspired artistic works like Aronofsky's "Noah" and even represent an entire tradition such interpretations belong to. Some of these flesh out Noah's life in little-known and downright bizarre ways. Here are just a few of them.

Advertisement