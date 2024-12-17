The Chilling History Of Texas' Oldest Cold Case

"Officers Seek Missing Girl," the Amarillo Globe-Times read on June 9, 1948. The very terse article explained the basic facts of the missing person in question. The 21-year-old Virginia Carpenter had disappeared about a week earlier on June 1 after arriving on the campus at Texas State College for Women, now Texas Woman's University, in Denton. A cab driver had dropped her off near her dorm, but she never registered for class. He said she left the taxi and began "talking to two young men in a convertible." No one can account for her whereabouts after that. She just vanished.

As far as cold cases go, few could run colder. The disappearance of Mary Virginia Carpenter (her full name) stands out from a multitude of other missing persons cases not just because it was Texas' first recorded cold case but because of the absolute dearth of anything approaching real leads. As The Lineup outlines, we've got loads of details related to her activities leading up to her arrival on campus, and then: poof. A woman matching her description did show up at a bus terminal in DeQueen, Arkansas on June 11, two days after the Amarillo Globe-Times article hit the news, but the sighting remains unconfirmed no matter how compelling.

Carpenter was declared legally dead in 1955. Bogus leads have cropped up since then, but nothing substantive. Then there's Carpenter's potential connection to the Texarkana Moonlight Murders that saw five people murdered through spring 1946. The killer was never caught.

