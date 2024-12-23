Is Alaska's Bizarre Law About Moose And Airplanes Actually Real?

Ah, Alaska: gorgeously rugged terrain spanning unblemished and pristine, twice the landmass as the next largest U.S. state (about 570,000 square miles vs. Texas' 269,000 square miles), but the lowest population out of any state (734,000, or 1.3 persons per square mile), and those month-long Arctic cruises that flood Alaskan towns like the 1,200-person Skagway with 1.2 million visitors per year. But best of all? We've got lots and lots of moose — 175,000 to 200,000, in fact. There's so much trouble with moose that Alaska apparently has loads of strange laws related to moose. Apparently, mind.

Advertisement

Only in Your State, for example, talks about Alaska's weirdest laws, including the one that prohibits feeding moose alcohol. An article on Alcohol Problems and Solutions says this law pertains to Fairbanks but has long been off the books. Sites like Noelle Neff talk about how it's illegal to whisper in someone's ear in Alaska while hunting moose, saying, "This isn't just a local myth; it's a bona fide statute under Alaska Statute 11.46.484." The statute mentions nothing of the kind. The Alaska Life, meanwhile, says that moose aren't allowed to mate on the street in Fairbanks, although how this would be enforced is anyone's guess.

And then there's the whopper that keeps getting sited again and again: no pushing moose out of airplanes. Sorry to bust up the fun, but this law doesn't exist. It's a myth that's gotten circulated and retold by site after site, but still might have roots in something real.

Advertisement