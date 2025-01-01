The One Day Of The Week You're Banned From Buying Cars In Colorado

When folks think of Colorado, they might envision one of two faces: the Rocky Mountain kind of faces or the pleasantly walkable cityside strolls of downtown, pot-legal Denver. And if you like food, Fort Collins has one restaurant per 258 residents, making it one of the cities with the most restaurants per capita in the entire United States. Also, Colorado means "South Park." So how are you supposed to see and do everything if you visit the region or live there and can't use public transportation? Simple: Hop in a car and drive. But you'll have to skip buying your car on Sunday, because that's a big no-no (one of Colorado's many weird laws).

Yes, it really is the case that it's illegal to sell cars in Colorado on Sunday. The law code is written in a very precise, ultra-strict way clearly meant to prevent people from finding loopholes. It's worth citing one fragment in full just to get the point across. Per Justia, "No person, firm, or corporation, whether owner, proprietor, agent, or employee, shall keep open, operate, or assist in keeping open or operating any place or premises or residences, whether open or closed, for the purpose of selling, bartering, or exchanging or offering for sale, barter, or exchange any motor vehicle, whether new, used, or secondhand, on the first day of the week commonly called Sunday." Yikes, that's a lot of nested clauses.

The law in question apparently dates to 1955, but it has roots in the same kind of religiously-motivated "blue laws" seen across the U.S. And yet, car dealerships in Colorado don't seem to mind. So what's the deal?