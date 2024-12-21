Why The Dodo Bird May Not Be Extinct Forever

Out of all well-known, extinct animal species, the dodo bird definitely has gotten the short end of the reputational stick. After all, what other animal's name is used to mean "idiot"? That reputation goes back to the late 1500s when dodoes first saw human settlers arrive on the tiny island of Mauritius, east of Madagascar and reportedly showed no fear of the new, two-legged invasive species. In this predictably overly simplistic version of the tale, the Dutch settlers thought the 50-pound, oversized turkeys looked like fine meals and eradicated the hapless dumb-dumbs down to the last feather to satiate rabid colonial hunger or something. Reality is a bit more nuanced, and if Colossal Biosciences — a "de-extinction" company — has its way, we might get a chance to give the dodo another shot at making the evolutionary cut.

That's right: In what is not nearly as dangerous a scenario as ignoring "Jurassic Park's" cautionary tale about human hubris leading to dinosauric vengeance, Colossal Biosciences indeed wants to resurrect the dodo. Does this have anything to do with feeding the masses some hefty poultry? Nope. As Scientific American overviews, it's got more to do with seeing if the whole resurrection process can work, particularly the usage of a pigeon surrogate to give birth to a fertilized dodo egg. The ultimate goal is, "to create an animal that can be physically and psychologically well in the environment in which it lives," as Colossal Biosciences' lead paleogeneticist, Beth Shapiro, says. Colossal is also looking to bring back the wooly mammoth, the Tasmania tiger, and more.

