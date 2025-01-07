The Bizarre Thing That's Illegal To Toss Out Of Windows In Baltimore, Maryland

To those living outside of Maryland, it might not be clear what Baltimore is all about. It's an old, historical city, right? It's the other big city in Maryland besides Washington, D.C. (but wait, Washington, D.C. isn't inside Maryland because technically it's a separate territory). And, uh.... maybe Baltimore means the Ravens and some seafood? Also, it's got this big harbor that's all but defined the city since its early days. It's this last point that brings us around to a Baltimore law (Maryland has lots of weird ones) that might seem strange on the surface, but actually makes a lot of sense: No chucking bales from windows higher than the first floor.

To be specific, the law code in question states that, "It shall not be lawful for any person to throw any bale or bulky article from the 2nd or higher story door or window into the street," per Section 50.4 of Article 19 (Police Ordinances) published by the Baltimore City Department of Legislative Reference. This revision dates to September 30, 2024, so as of this writing, we know that this is the law exactly as it currently reads.

Note that the law doesn't say "hay" specifically, so "bales" could refer to a multitude of items that can be baled (wrapped and stacked in a bundle). Nowadays, this includes textiles, cardboard, aluminum, plastics, and other recyclables. Many of those items didn't exist in 1871 Baltimore, when the law was first made, but other items did — especially in a port city. It was probably just safer to make sure people didn't get lazy and hurl heavy objects set for transport out of tall buildings.

