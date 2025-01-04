Chilling Details About Idaho's Oldest Cold Case

It's strange to think that a person can vanish without leaving a single trace behind. Especially nowadays, with CCTV, satellite imagery, GPS-connected phones in our pockets 24/7, digitally traceable transactions and recordkeeping, etc. How could a person just — poof — be gone? One conspiracy theory even links missing persons cases to United States cave systems. But according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NAMUS) database, up to 600,000 people within the U.S. alone disappear every year. Back in 2018, over 11,000 sets of human remains still sat unidentified inside medical examiners' offices. Some people didn't even make it that far, including the victim in Idaho's oldest cold case, Lillian Elizabeth Richey.

Richey's case is a strange one. As the story goes, the 51-year-old widow lived alone in 1964 in Nampa, Idaho along Sherman Avenue, a neighborhood that nowadays contains modest one-story ranch after ranch house. It's to this neighborhood that Richey's friend drove her home between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. on February 9 after an outing at a nightclub. This friend and another friend had promised to stop by the next morning for a late breakfast at about 11:00 a.m. But when they arrived, no one was home. Richey was gone, and she was never seen again.

Naturally, police extensively investigated the unnamed friend who dropped Richey off and the man who accompanied him in the morning, but their stories held. There have been investigations into Richey's case since then, including an attempt by Boise State University students to locate her remains using ground-penetrating radar. They found nothing, and neither has anyone else.

