Is This Bizarre Ice Cream Law In Georgia Actually Real?

Ah, Djaaaaw-dja (Georgia, that is): Land of peaches, peanuts, pecans and their pie, sweet tea drunk on slowly swayin' summertime porch swings, Atlanta trap music that might make us take back the rest of our compliments, and some of the most stifling heat this side of the Mason-Dixon Line. If you're in Georgia in the summer, grab some ice cream to cool down. Just don't stuff it in your back pocket. Like, the cone. On Sunday, no less. Sometimes in Savannah. Or at least that's what loads of sites online say.

Advertisement

Yes, numerous articles cite Georgia's ultra-bizarre "no ice cream cones in your back pocket" legislation (one of the many weird laws in the state). There's Stupid Laws, Kicks 99, and Noelle Neff even goes so far as to cite Fox News as the source of this story. But the Fox article in question says absolutely nothing about ice cream of any type and cites a completely different strange Georgian law. Only in Your State even has a story attached to the no-pocket ice cream law, saying that it came into being because horse thieves would stick an ice cream cone (not a carrot) in their back pocket to lure the animals away.

If this already doesn't sound like the dumbest thing you've ever heard, then we'll be the ones to inform you: You've been had. There's currently no such law anywhere in any Georgian legal code, state-wide, Fulton County-wide, Savannah-wide, or in any other city or region. We're not quite sure why so many sites have trouble with simple internet searches or with blindly repeating misinformation, but hey: Welcome to 2025.

Advertisement