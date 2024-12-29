What We Know About Jimmy Carter's Burial Plans

Considered among the greatest former presidents in U.S. history, America's 39th President, Jimmy Carter, was closely associated with the state of Georgia. In the White House from 1977 through 1981, early on in Carter's life, he worked in the family peanut farming business before serving as Georgia's governor in the early 1970s. After his time in politics, including a stint with the Georgia senate, Carter returned to Plains, Georgia, his small hometown of only a few hundred residents roughly 150 miles south of Atlanta. Plains is where Carter was born in 1924 and near where the Carter family peanut farm is located, according to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

With the February 2023 announcement that Carter and his wife, the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, had chosen hospice care for the beloved politician and humanitarian, extended members of the Carter family gathered in Plains to be near the former president in his final days, NBC News reported. But as the former president lived out his final days, it was announced his wife was joining him in hospice care on November 17, 2023. She died two days later on November 19, and was buried on the couple's residential property in Plains, where President Carter told C-SPAN in 2006 he and Rosalynn planned to be laid to rest together. Carter died on December 29, 2024.

"Plains is special to us," Carter said. "I could be buried in Arlington Cemetery or wherever I want, but my wife was born here and I was born here ... Plains is where our heart has always been."

